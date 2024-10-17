Navi Mumbai police nab man wanted in Salman Khan killing plot

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police has apprehended an accused wanted in connection with an alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said on Wednesday.

Sukha, the accused, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana, he said.

He was being brought to Navi Mumbai and will be produced before a court on Thursday, the official added.

In June this year, police claimed to have uncovered a plot to target the Bollywood star on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel. The development followed a firing outside his Bandra residence in April 2024. PTI DC KRK