Navi Mumbai police nab three men from West Bengal in trafficking case

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three persons from West Bengal for allegedly trafficking women, an official said on Friday.

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Navi Mumbai police nabbed the trio who had been on the run in Malda, West Bengal, on July 23, he said.

"The three accused had been on the run since a case was registered on July 9 at Turbhe police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1946," senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade said.

He said the accused, Shambhu Munilal Upadhyay (32), Dhirendra Tilakchand Arya (26), and Maqbool Bilal Ansari alias Bobby (43), allegedly trafficked women and forced them into sex trade.

"Our investigation is still ongoing, and we are looking into the broader network these accused may be a part of," Ghorpade added. PTI COR ARU