Navi Mumbai police return stolen valuables worth Rs 5.41 cr

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police returned stolen valuables worth Rs 5.41 crore recovered in 248 cases of thefts and robberies at a programme in Vashi, an official said on Monday.

As per an official release, the valuables were stolen in thefts and robberies that took place between January 2022 and July 2023.

Seventy-four complainants received stolen jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 2.09 crore, while 174 complainants got back their vehicles, mobile phones and other gadgets worth more than Rs 3.32 crore, the release stated.

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe presided over the function at CIDCO Exhibition Hall in Vashi. PTI COR ARU