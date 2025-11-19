Navi Mumbai police visit Raj Thackeray's residence for serving notice to son Amit

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) A team of Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's residence here to serve a notice to his son Amit Thackeray in connection with a case registered against the latter.

Amit Thackeray is facing a case for allegedly forcibly unveiling a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Nerul.

Officials of Nerul Police Station landed at `Shivtirth', Raj Thackeray's residence in Dadar, in the afternoon.

As the case registered against Amit Thackeray and others carries punishment of less than seven years, a notice was issued under section 35 of the BNSS.

A notice under section 35 is a formal summons to a person to appear before police when arrest is not immediately necessary, the official said.

Amit Thackeray and some 70 others are accused of forcing open the cover of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue last week, and committing offences such as unlawful assembly, taking out a protest march without permission, and obstructing police personnel.

Amit Thackeray said he "unveiled" the statue which he claimed had remained covered for four months because "leaders, officers and ministers had no time to inaugurate it and it was just gathering dust." PTI DC KRK