Navi Mumbai police's crime detection rate rises from 77 pc in 2024 to 80 pc in 2025

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police had an overall detection rate of 80 per cent in 2025, solving 6,276 out of the 7,835 cases that were registered in its jurisdiction, commissioner Milind Bharambe said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference to disseminate crime statistics, he also said the force had huge success in tackling the drug menace as well as crimes against women.

Navi Mumbai police managed to detect 739 out of 748 cases registered in the category of "crimes against women", resulting in an overall rate of 99 per cent, he pointed out.

Furthermore, the Dial 112 emergency response system handled 20,459 calls related to women and 3,332 calls related to children throughout 2025, Bharambe said.

"The detection rate of 80 per cent in 2025 was better than the 77 per cent we achieved in 2024. The rate was 99 per cent for body offences, with 783 of the 794 registered cases being detected. The rate was 57 per cent for property offences, with the force solving 1,321 of the 2,331 cases registered. This is an improvement of 5 per cent from 2024," Bharambe said.

The detection rate of economic offences increased from 51 per cent in 2024 to 66 per cent in 2025, while 1,374 of the 1,375 enforcement cases were detected, he added.

"The total value of property stolen in 2025 amounted to Rs 48.99 crore. In detected cases involving Rs 34.15 crore worth of stolen goods, the police successfully recovered Rs 18.30 crore, representing a 54 per cent recovery rate in those specific cases. Additionally, 2,550 mobile phones were returned to complainants using the CEIR portal," he said.

The force also seized contraband worth Rs 63 crore in 88 cases, leading to the arrest of 1,156 individuals, including seven foreign nationals, the commissioner said.

"A significant achievement included dismantling an international racket smuggling 'hydro ganja' from Thailand, which led to 25 arrests and seizures valued at Rs 2.85 crore. Additionally, the force successfully extradited and arrested key international kingpins from Malaysia," he said.

While Rs 136.43 crore was lost in cyber crime cases, the police managed to block a total amount of Rs 25.60 crore, he said, adding a Cy-Fi (Cyber & Financial Investigation) unit and a dedicated 24/7 helpline (8828112112) were established to provide assistance with cyber, narcotics, and financial fraud.

The number of fatal accidents decreased from 286 in 2024 to 267 in 2025, he said.

Through the year, Navi Mumbai police deported 1,007 foreigners, including 618 hailing from Bangladesh, Bharambe said. PTI COR BNM