Navi Mumbai: Rlys renames Seawoods-Darave station as Seawood-Darave-Karave

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The railway ministry has renamed Seawoods-Darave station in Navi Mumbai as Seawood-Darave-Karave, officials said on Monday.

Seawoods is the name of a nearby residential society, while Darave and Karave are names of two adjoining villages.

The renaming of the Harbour line station, which connects Navi Mumbai to the metropolis, was done on a request from the Maharashtra government, they added.

"After the renaming, the code of the station has changed from SWDV to SWDK," a Central Railway spokesperson said. PTI KK BNM