Navi Mumbai school principal booked for abetment after student ends life

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) The principal of a private school in Navi Mumbai has been booked for abetment following the suicide of a Class 10 girl student, who was allegedly humiliated by him, an official said on Sunday.

According to the FIR registered by the Rabale police, based on a complaint by the 16-year-old student’s parents, she was accused of cheating during an examination on Friday.

The principal allegedly insulted her in front of other students and teachers and called her “jhopadpattiwale” (slum dweller). The student went home and hanged herself from a ceiling fan, the official said.

“We are investigating the matter to ascertain the facts concerning the incident,” the official added. PTI COR NR