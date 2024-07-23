Navi Mumbai schools collect 1,200 kg plastic waste under civic drive

Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) A drive conducted under the aegis of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation involving students of various schools on Tuesday led to the recovery of 1,200 kg of plastic waste.

More than 5,000 students from 88 private and municipal schools participated in the "plastic-free schools" campaign and collected plastic bottles from their homes and other places, a civic official said.

These plastic bottles will be disposed of and recycled at the solid waste management project site in Turbe MIDC. PTI COR NSK