Navi Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 37 lakh with threat of action by Delhi cops

Thane, May 2 (PTI) A senior citizen was cheated of Rs 37 lakh by two online fraudsters in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

He identified the two alleged accused as Rajvir Singh and Vikas Rathod.

As per the complainant, between March 13 and 19 this year, they contacted the septuagenarian victim claiming he was named in some serious offences involving human trafficking, money laundering and organ trading, the official said.

"They also sent fake summons to him purportedly from Delhi Crime Branch and forced him to pay Rs 37 lakh to stall police action. After the senior citizen realised he was duped, he approached the cyber cell," the official said.

No one has been arrested in the case and further probe is underway, the Navi Mumbai cyber cell official added. PTI COR MVG BNM