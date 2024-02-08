Navi Mumbai shop owner booked for safety lapses as man injured during welding work

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a shop owner for alleged safety lapses after a 38-year-old man suffered burn injuries while doing welding work at the outlet in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said.

The victim was working at the welding shop in Turbhe area on Tuesday evening when he got an electric shock, resulting in burn injuries on his hands, legs and other body parts, the official from Turbhe police station said.

Preliminary investigations revealed lapses in safety protocol at the workplace. The victim was not provided personal protective equipment and other essential safety gear, as per the FIR.

After a complaint by the victim, the police on Wednesday registered a case against the shop owner under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI COR GK