Navi Mumbai shopkeeper held for sexually harassing teenage girl

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) A 48-year-old shopkeeper from Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl, police said on Wednesday. Police have not disclosed the minor’s age.

The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 13 when she went to his shop in the Kalamboli area, the official said.

The teenager ran home and informed her mother about the shopkeeper’s behaviour. She and her mother then approached the police with a complaint against the shopkeeper, Mohammad Sabbir Idu, the official said.

The accused has been arrested for sexual harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the station house officer of Kalamboli police station. PTI COR NR