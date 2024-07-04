Navi Mumbai: Surveyor crushed to death as container falls from gantry crane in Uran

Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) A 26-year-old surveyor was crushed to death in the container yard at Jasai in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

Sandeep Dinesh Chourasia, a container surveyor, was killed on duty after a container fell from a rail-mounted gantry crane at 8:30pm on Wednesday, the Uran police station official said.

"A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the rail-mounted gantry crane operator though he is yet to be arrested," the official said. PTI COR BNM