Navi Mumbai: Three booked for theft of palladium worth Rs 2.4 cr

Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) Three people were booked for allegedly stealing palladium (rare and lustrous silvery-white metal) worth Rs 2.40 crore in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

The three are staffers of a company in TTC industrial area in Pawne that deals in platinum, the Turbhe police station official added.

"The theft of 10 kilograms of palladium worth Rs 2.40 crore took place on March 18 between 6:30pm and 7:30pm. The loot has been recovered. No arrest has been made and further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM