Navi Mumbai to get new Haj House soon

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A new Haj House will soon be built in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, about 35 km from the new airport, officials said here on Saturday. The project marks a major step in the Ministry of Minority Affairs' bid to modernise Haj infrastructure and improve facilities for pilgrims. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, reviewed the site's layout and design plan during a visit with officials from the CPWD and Haj Committee of India. Discussions were also held on connectivity, logistics, and amenities. Earlier, Kumar chaired a review meeting in Mumbai with CPWD members to discuss preparations for Haj 2026. A review of minority welfare schemes, Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS), was also done in the meeting. PTI SKU VN VN