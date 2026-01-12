Navi Mumbai to have 1,148 polling stations for Jan 15 civic polls; 9.50 lakh eligible to vote

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Nearly 9.50 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise during the January 15 polls to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which will see a multi-member panel system to elect 111 corporators across 28 wards, officials said on Monday.

Campaigning for the polls, which will see 499 candidates, including those from main political parties, battling it out for 111 seats, will end at 5:30 pm on Tuesday (January 13).

Municipal Commissioner and Chief Electoral Officer Dr Kailash Shinde said the "the entire system is ready" for the polling process.

According to an NMMC release, Navi Mumbai has 9,48,460 eligible voters, including 5,16,267 males and 4,32,040 females. To facilitate the process, a total of 1,148 polling stations have been established at 185 locations.

As many as 6,890 employees, including polling station presidents and officers, have completed two rounds of training and will be supported by a significant police presence during the polls. More than 1,400 control units and 3,700 ballot units have undergone inspection before voting, said the release.

Wheelchairs and dedicated volunteers have been arranged at all polling stations to assist senior voters and persons with disabilities, it said.

Municipal corporations of 29 big cities and towns across Maharashtra are going to polls on January 15. PTI COR RSY