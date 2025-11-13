Navi Mumbai trader claims loss of Rs 2.75 crore in export ‘scam’; 4 booked

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against four persons accused of defrauding a trader of Rs 2.75 crore under the pretext of exporting mobile phones on his behalf, officials said on Thursday.

In his complaint lodged at the Panvel Town police station, the 49-year-old trader said he lost the money between August last year and recently.

Citing the FIR, the police said that the trader had paid Rs 2.75 crore to the accused, three of whom are from Rajasthan, to export 600 iPhones through their company on his behalf.

He alleged that the accused neither exported the phones nor returned his money.

A probe is underway into the alleged cheating, the official added. PTI COR NR