Navi Mumbai transporter duped of Rs 97.5 lakh over ‘petrol pump’ in Haryana; case registered

Thane, May 23 (PTI) A 42-year-old businessman from Navi Mumbai was allegedly defrauded of Rs 97.5 lakh by a man who promised to help him acquire a petrol pump in Haryana, an official said on Friday.

The complainant, who owns a transport business, told the Kamothe police that he transferred the money to the accused, a resident of Hissar in Haryana, over several transactions between December 2020 and January this year.

However, the accused neither delivered the promised petrol pump nor returned the money.

Acting on the complaint of the businessman, police have registered a case of cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, adding a probe is underway. PTI COR NR