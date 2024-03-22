Navi Mumbai: Two held for robbing APMC merchants

Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) Two members of an interstate gang that targeted merchants of the Vashi APMC in Navi Mumbai have been arrested, a Crime Branch official said on Friday.

They used to follow cars of merchants and then steal cash and valuables at an opportune time, Crime Unit II senior inspector Umesh Gawli said.

"They were held on March 19 while moving on a scooter without a number plate. Three of their associates hail from Rajasthan. Items valued at Rs 13.64 lakh were recovered from arrested accused Ajay Chouhan and Rohan Kanjar," he said.

"They have cases against their names in Nhava Sheva, APMC, Sanpada, Panvel, Nerul, Kharghar, Vashi, Dindoshi and Shil-Daighar police stations," he added. PTI COR BNM