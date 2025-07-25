Navi Mumbai: Two held for stealing Rs 20 lakh from advocate during 'money doubling' ritual

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly duping an advocate of Rs 20 lakh after promising to double his money through occult and rituals, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Friday.

On July 22, the lawyer was asked to come to a rented flat with Rs 20 lakh, where the two accused made him chant prayers as part of a ritual, during which time they fled with the money, said Turbhe division assistant commissioner of police Mayur Bhujbal.

"They locked the advocate in the room while fleeing. At the time, CBD police station had registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act," he said.

Using technical intelligence and other inputs, police arrested Sachin Bharat Sharma alias Premsingh Sadhu Maharaj (35), a labour contractor originally from Uttar Pradesh, and Jaydeep Dinesh Pamecha (25), a salesman hailing from Rajasthan, within 18 hours of the crime, the ACP said.

"The two have no prior criminal records. They had been staying in Panvel for the past six months and came in contact with the victim through a common friend. We managed to recover Rs 19 lakh out of the Rs 20 lakh the duo fled with," Bhujbal informed. PTI COR BNM