Navi Mumbai: Two women arrested after 15-year-old girl ends life following quarrel

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) Two women were arrested on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old girl in Rabale in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

The girl ended her life in Talavaligaon on Wednesday, following which her father approached police, the official said.

"We have arrested Reshma Gavande (42), a maid, and Mayuri Naikwadi (40), a real estate agent. They live in the same building in Ghansoli. As per our probe, the victim and Gavande's daughter had an altercation. The two were then called to Gavande's house where the two accused abused and slapped the victim," he said.

"The girl came back home and ended her life. We have registered an offence under section 107(3) (abetment of suicide of a child or person of unsound mind) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further probe is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM