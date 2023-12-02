Navi Mumbai: Two women held with drugs worth Rs 3.66 lakh

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) Two women were arrested allegedly with drugs worth Rs 3.66 lakh in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

They were held in a raid on a slum colony after a tip off was received about drug peddling, the APMC police station official said.

While Manju Bibi Farooque Shaikh (30) and the Rashida Akbar Sheikh (37) were arrested, their accomplice Akbar Usman Sheikh (45) managed to flee, he said.

The police seized 30.58 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 3.66 lakh from the two women, the official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further probe into the racket is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM