Navi Mumbai: Unidentified persons fire two rounds at construction site; no one hurt

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Two rounds were fired at a construction site in Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said.

The incident took place near Shiv Colony in Airoli Sector 1, the Rabale police station official added.

"Two rounds were fired on a wall at the site. No one was injured. It seems the motive was to intimidate people there. It may be the fallout of a monetary dispute. A police team is at the site and further probe is underway to nab the accused," he said. PTI COR BNM