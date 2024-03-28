Navi Mumbai: Waiter stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne persons

Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old waiter was stabbed to death on Thursday in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

Mukesh Mantu Yadav was waiting at a bus stop at 5am after his shift at a local hotel ended when two motorcycle-borne persons tried to snatch his bag and then attacked him with a knife, Vashi police station senior inspector Madhukar Bhate said.

"A hotel employee who went to help Yadav was also attacked and injured by the accused. A murder case has been registered against two unidentified persons and efforts were on to nab them," he said. PTI COR BNM