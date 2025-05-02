Navi Mumbai woman accuses neighbour of rape; FIR registered

Thane, May 2 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 25-year-old man from Navi Mumbai after his neighbour accused him of raping her, an official said on Friday.

The alleged crime was committed on April 30, said the official from the NRI Sagri police station.

In her complaint, the woman from Belapur said the accused called her to his house on the pretext of some work and forced himself upon her.

The official said a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (1) and 351 (1) concerning rape and criminal intimidation, respectively, and a probe is underway. PTI COR NR