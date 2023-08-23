Navi Mumbai woman cheated of Rs 17 lakh after being lured with online job offer

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai has allegedly lost Rs 17 lakh after being lured by fraudsters with an online job offer, police said on Wednesday.

Two unidentified persons contacted the victim, from Kamothe area in Navi Mumbai, via Telegram app and offered her an online reviewing task on a website for which she was promised lucrative returns, an official from the Cyber police station said.

For the job offered, the persons allegedly took Rs 17,00,629 from her between August 9 and 14, 2023, he said.

After completing the task, when the victim sought payment of her earnings and the money which she had given to them, the persons gave her evasive replies and later became unreachable, the official said.

The woman approached the cyber police station in Navi Mumbai on Monday and filed a complaint, he said.

The police have registered an FIR against two unidentified persons under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding a probe is on into the case. PTI COR GK