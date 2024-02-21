Navi Mumbai woman duped of Rs 1.92 crore in online share trading; 9 booked

Thane: Police have registered a case against nine persons for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra of Rs 1.92 crore in online share trading, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused lured the victim, a resident of the New Panvel area, into online trading of shares with a promise of high returns on her investments.

She transferred a collective sum of Rs 1,92,82,837 into various bank accounts since December 2023 as instructed by the accused, but was not able to withdraw any amount later, Cyber police station's senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

When she did not get any satisfactory response from the accused it, she filed a police complaint.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against nine persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.