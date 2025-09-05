Navi Mumbai woman held for burgling sister's house, stealing valuables worth Rs 24.42 lakh

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 24.42 lakh from her sister's house in Maharashtra's Thane district within eight hours of the crime, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was apprehended in connection with the burglary at a house in the Mumbra area on August 31, an official said.

"The complainant had stepped out to visit her mother after locking her house, when someone allegedly broke into the flat using a duplicate key and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 24.42 lakh," senior inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra police station said.

As there was no sign of forced entry, the police suspected that the crime was committed by someone known to the complainant, he said.

The official said that based on technical evidence, mobile phone analysis, and CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the accused within eight hours.

When interrogated, the accused initially misled the team, but later confessed to her involvement, he said. PTI COR ARU