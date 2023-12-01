Navi Mumbai woman loses Rs 10 lakh to ‘task’ fraud

Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra has been duped of nearly Rs 10 lakh through a “task” fraud, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

In her complaint to the police, the woman from the Kamothe area said two persons contacted her through phone and the Telegram app in August about some “online tasks”.

The woman said the two promised to pay her “good” money if she completed a few simple tasks online.

However, they allegedly extracted Rs 9.85 lakh from the woman on some pretext or the other while assuring her that she would receive all the payments.

After she did not receive any money for a long time, the woman approached the police on Thursday, said the station house officer of Kamothe police station.

The police have registered a cheating case under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, he said, adding that the probe is underway. PTI COR NR