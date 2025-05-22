Navi Mumbai woman, paramour held for kidnapping her husband

Thane, May 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested by police in Navi Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping her husband with an intention to kill him as she was fed up with his alleged alcohol abuse, a senior officer said on Thursday.

However, the victim, Kalidas Waghmare (30), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar slums in the Rabale MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, survived the ordeal, he said.

Initially, the police registered a case of missing person after Waghmare was untraceable, which was later converted into a criminal matter upon revelation of the facts, said the officer.

Waghmare used to drink heavily and would regularly abuse and beat up his wife. Fed up with the constant harassment, the woman hatched a plot with her paramour, Suresh Hariprasad Yadav (24), an autorickshaw driver, to get rid of her husband, he said.

"Based on a request by the woman, Yadav on May 16 came to the victim's house under the pretext of giving him house keys. He engaged in a chit-chat with the victim for some time, and later on, dumped him in his autorickshaw," according to the police.

Yadav made Waghmare drink heavily and drove him to Balkum in Thane city, and abandoned him there to die, said the officer.

An FIR was registered on May 21 and the woman and her associate were arrested and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 140(1) -- kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom -- read with section 3(5) for criminal act done in furtherance of common intention, he added. PTI COR RSY