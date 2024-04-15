Navi Mumbai's Rabale sizzles at 41 degrees Celsius; Mumbai swelters at 37.9 degrees

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Navi Mumbai's Rabale area recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Mumbai simmered at 37.9 degrees Celsius amid the India Meteorological Department's heatwave warning in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, Malegaon in Nashik district recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, while mercury soared to 39 degrees Celsius in cities like Pune, Solapur and Satara, according to IMD Mumbai's data.

The observatory of the Thane Belapur Industrial Association located at Rabale in Navi Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, according to the data.

In Mumbai, the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius, while the weather centre at Colaba (representative of south Mumbai) reported 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Even Mahabaleshwar and Matheran hill stations in Maharashtra reported maximum temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively, as per the data.

Earlier in the day, an IMD Mumbai official said a heatwave warning has been issued for the country's financial capital as well as its adjoining districts of Raigad and Thane for Monday and Tuesday.

As per IMD's forecast, there will be a gradual fall in temperatures after April 16.

The IMD advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, drink sufficient water and stay hydrated, wear light coloured, loose and cotton clothes, cover head or use wet cloth or hat or umbrella while going out during afternoon hours, and schedule strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day.

"Recognize the signs of heat stroke or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures," it said and advised citizens to immediately seek medical help if they fell unwell.

The civic administration in Mumbai has issued guidelines for people to tackle heatwave conditions and prevent their adverse impact on health. PTI KK GK RSY