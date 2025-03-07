Navigating life's speed bumps: Women drive garbage collection vehicles, earn tag of 'swachhata tai'

Latur, Mar 7 (PTI) A group of women, who once found it hard to make ends meet due to the challenges their lives threw at them, have overcome the odds and become messengers of cleanliness by learning to drive garbage collection vehicles in Maharashtra's Latur city.

These women once stared at an uncertain future as some of them lost their husbands, while some others were abandoned by their families. They faced challenges like raising their children, building a shelter for themselves and keeping the wheel of their life moving.

But amid the darkness came a glimmer of hope as a social activist encouraged them to become independent.

Sanjay Kamble, who runs a non-government organisation called Janadhar Sevabhavi Sanstha, gave them the much-needed support and asked them to begin their lives afresh.

He suggested these women learn to drive "ghanta gadi" operated by the Latur Municipal Corporation to collect garbage.

Some of the women said he extended support to them to secure loans from banks and get training in driving vehicles.

One of the beneficiaries, Archana Gaikwad, said, "For the past three years, we have been driving garbage collection vehicles and keeping the city clean. We are now respected and are called 'swachhata tai' (cleanliness sisters). We are admired by everyone." "There's a vast world beyond 'chul ani mul' (kitchen and children). Women must break that barrier. We must move forward as independent women and as someone who is stuck in household chores only," she added.

Despite her busy schedule, Archana makes sure that her children study well. Her son is studying in the second year of nursing course, while her daughter is in Class 11.