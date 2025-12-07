Navjot Sidhu will return to active politics if he is declared CM face, says his wife

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) If the Congress declares Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party's chief ministerial face, he will return to active politics, indicated his wife and Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday.

She, however, also pointed towards "infighting" within the Punjab Congress unit, claiming that already there are five leaders aspiring for the chief minister's position, and they won't let Sidhu come forward.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu further said they do not have any money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a "golden state".

She was speaking to reporters after meeting Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on issues including alleged "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

Replying to a question, she said her husband is "strongly attached" with the Congress and the party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"But with so much infighting, I do not feel that they will let Navjot Sidhu be promoted as there are already five CMs faces and they are hell bent on defeating the Congress. If they (high command) understand this then it is a different matter," she said.

Asked if the BJP gives him this responsibility then whether Sidhu will rejoin the BJP, she said, "I cannot comment on his behalf." Asked whether Sidhu will return to active politics if the Congress announces him as chief ministerial face, she said he will return. "But otherwise, he is earning good money and he is happy," she added.

We always speak for Punjab but we do not have Rs 500 crore to secure the chief ministerial chair, she said.

When asked if anybody demanded money from them, she said that nobody demanded from them but the "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore, he becomes the CM".