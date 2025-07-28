Navodaya Vidyalaya students protest on road in Hathras over lack of basic facilities

Hathras, Jul 28 (PTI) Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here staged a protest on Monday, alleging poor living conditinos and lack of basic amenities in the school.

They stepped out of their campus located in Agsauli under the Sikandrarao area of Hathras district, sat on the Mathura-Bareilly Road and demanded to meet the district magistrate.

According to the protesting students, the school administration has failed to provide them with adequate food, proper ventilation, and necessary medical care.

They complained that the food quality is poor, the hostel fans are old and ineffective, and even when the electricity fails the generator is often not switched on. As a result, they said, they are forced to spend sleepless nights and wake up at 5 am for the morning parade and physical training, which renders them extremely exhausted.

The students alleged that only paracetamol tablets are given for any illness, and no specific diet is provided for those who fall sick.

They claimed that during a recent inspection by the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, the school administration managed to get a clean chit by hiding the real situation. It only showcased the well-maintained girls' hostel, and avoided showing the poor condition of the boys' hostel.

Principal Dr Bhagwan Singh denied the allegations and claimed that everything in the school runs according to plan.

"We conduct monthly meetings to decide the food menu, and meals are prepared using an automatic machine," he said.

He added that any malfunctioning equipment is repaired promptly by mechanics.

Singh also claimed that he had personally ensured that the generator was turned on at 2.30 am recently.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who reached the spot, acknowledged that the students are upset over alleged irregularities and said efforts are being made to pacify them.

Even as the school principal insists that everything is functioning smoothly, the students allege that there were severe neglect and mismanagement. The matter remains unresolved, and the students continue to sit on the road and refuse to move until the district magistrate visits the site, he said. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK