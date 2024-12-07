Navodaya Vidyalaya to be set up in Thane: MP Sawra

Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) A central government-run Navodaya Vidyalaya will be set up in Thane district soon, BJP MP Hemant Sawra informed on Saturday.

The Union government recently approved 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country including the first such school in Thane, said Sawra, who represents the neighbouring Palghar constituency in the Lok Sabha.

He had demanded an NV for Thane, he told reporters, adding that these residential schools provide quality education to talented students, particularly in rural and economically backward areas. PTI COR KRK