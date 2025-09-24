Navratri a celebration of devotion and women's place in culture, says Vice President

Amaravati, Sep 24 (PTI) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said the nation-wide Navratri celebrations are very special, spanning nine days during which the deity is worshipped with devotion.

Addressing the Vijayawada Utsav, the Vice President highlighted that the festival tradition reflects the special place women occupy in Indian culture.

“Vijayawada Utsav should continue for another 100 years. The nation-wide Navratri celebrations are very special, spanning nine days, during which the deity is worshipped with devotion. This tradition showcases the special place women occupy in Indian culture,” said an official press release.

He expressed happiness over visiting Vijayawada as part of his first official trip after assuming the Vice President’s office.

Later, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekawat said Vijayawada is shimmering with spirituality and tradition, and that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is taking a step forward to develop tourism in the state.

“Chandrababu Naidu is busy transforming Amaravati into a worldclass city,” said Shekawat in the press release, and added that the tourism sector is developing rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.

Besides Vijayawada Utsav, the Vice President also visited Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, said an official press release.

Accompanied by his wife R Sumathi, the Vice President had darshan at Kanaka Durga temple. Later, he left for Tirupati from Gannavaram Airport.

“After Sri Kanaka Durga temple darshan and participating in Vijayawada Utsav – 2025 at Vijayawada in NTR district, the Vice President couple was accorded farewell by the Governor at Gannavaram Airport for their onward journey to Tirupati,” said the press release.

Radhakrishnan left for Tirupati at 6.50 pm in a special flight from Gannavaram Airport.

Later, he reached Renigunta Airport near Tirupati. There he was received by Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad and government officials.

He is scheduled to participate in the darshan and seva at the Tirumala shrine before halting overnight at the guest house.

Earlier, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Vijayawada in the afternoon.

PTI STH ROH