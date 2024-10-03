Navratri: Devotees throng temples across Rajasthan on first day of festival

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) The devotees thronged various Devi temples and Shaktipeeths across Rajasthan on Thursday to offer prayers at the beginning of Shardiya Navratri.

The famous temples, including Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara, Kalika Mata temple in Chittorgarh fort, Shila Devi temple in Jaipur's Amber fort and Nausar Mata temple in Pushkar (Ajmer) remained crowded through the day.

Tripura Sundari Mata temple trust president Kanti Lal Panchal said the entire temple complex has been decorated with colourful lights during the Navratri festival.

Ghatasthapana in the temple, located in Talwada nearly 15 km from the city, was under the direction of Pandit Nikunj Mohan Pandya.

Jagesh Panchal, the temple manager, informed that over 10,000 devotees had visited the temple by afternoon.

"The devotees from various parts of Rajasthan and neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat visit the temple during the Navratri festival. Elaborate security and other arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees," he said.

Tripura Sundari temple is one of the most famous Devi temples in Rajasthan which is often visited by the politicians apart from the general people.

Temple Trust's general secretary Natwarlal Panchal said that 12.25 quintal special 'prasad' has been prepared for the first day of Navratri.

On the first day of Navratri, a 'maha aarti' with chanting of vedic mantras took place in Kalika Mata temple located in Chittorgarh fort.

Temple Mahant Ramnarayan Puri and the brahmins performed the 'maha aarti' in the presence of the Ekling Nath Trust officials.

During the nine days of Navratri, a large number of devotees from all over the country reach Kalika Mata temple.

The erstwhile royal family of Mewar organises Chandi Paath, which lasts for nine days and the ritual is completed with Purnahuti.

Pawan Nath, a tourist guide at the Chittorgarh fort, said the devotees come to this temple with their wishes.

Gaj Singh, the member of erstwhile royal family of Jodhpur, performed prayers at Chamunda Mata temple in Mehrangarh fort.

The temple is also visited by thousands of devotees everyday during the Navratri. Tight security arrangements have been made in the area.

Long queues were there in Amber fort where the devotees came to have darshan of Shila Mata as well as in Nausar Mata temple on Pushkar road in Ajmer.

Shila Mata temple is located in the Amber fort while Nausar Mata temple is also nestled in the famous Naag Pahadi in Ajmer.

"Devotees have unshakeable faith in the temple and come in large numbers," said a priest at the Nausar Mata temple. PTI SDA AS AS