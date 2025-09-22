Navratri festival strengthens bonds of cultural harmony, says Kanchi seer

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Navratri festival strengthened the bonds of cultural harmony across the country, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Vijayendra Saraswati said on Monday.

The tradition of Navratri worship at the Kamakshi temple, established by Adi Shankaracharya nearly 2,500 years ago, continued to hold profound significance in Sanatana Dharma, he said.

He prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the nation, during the commencement of the Navratri festival at the renowned Sri Kamakshi temple in Kanchipuram, a release here said.

In a special video message, Vijayendra highlighted that just as Ambaji, Kamakhya, and Vindhyavasini are among India’s revered Shakti Peethas, so too is Kanchi’s Kamakshi temple one of the foremost centers of Devi worship.

"Even the very utterance of the name Kamakshi bestows auspiciousness and divine grace," he said, quoting from the Lalita Sahasranama to underline her spiritual glory.

During Navratri, special ceremonies and processions are held in which Goddess Kamakshi is venerated not only as Durga, but also in her forms as Lakshmi and Saraswati.