Navratri in UP draws record devotees as temples see blend of faith, tradition and modern facilities

Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) Navratri celebrations in Uttar Pradesh this year witnessed a large turnout of devotees across major Shaktipeeths and temples, even as local traditions, community harmony and enhanced civic facilities combined to define the spirit of the festival.

According to an official statement, over two crore devotees visited various temples during the nine days of the festivities dedicated to Goddess Durga.

From the ancient Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur that alone drew nearly 40 lakh devotees, to the historic Shakambhari and Tripura Balasundari shrines in Saharanpur, the fervour spread from eastern UP to the western districts.

At Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur, the temple corridor built under government projects eased heavy footfall as 4-5 lakh devotees arrived daily, swelling to 6-7 lakh on the last three days.

"This year, despite three floods and widespread Kalash installations, the number of devotees went up sharply after the completion of the corridor," said Harsh Shukla, a member of the local panda samaj.

Mirzapur SSP said drones and CCTV cameras monitored the temple complex, ghats, ropeway and transport hubs to maintain order.

In Varanasi, the Vishalakshi temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths, reported 20,000-30,000 daily visitors during Saptami to Navami, while the Durga Kund temple alone registered 12 lakh devotees across nine days, with about 2 lakh visitors each day during the last phase.

At Gayatri Shaktipeeth Chaura Devi temple, over one lakh people thronged till Navami.

Commissioner of Police Mohit Agarwal said massive crowds required foot patrolling and drone surveillance. "From constables to senior officers, everyone is on the ground to ensure safety. We are using CCTV and drones, while dog squads are also deployed in congested areas," he said.

In Lucknow, devotion and festivity reached their peak with heavy footfall at prominent temples, including Kali Bari in Ghasiyari Mandi, Chandrika Devi Temple at Bakshi Ka Talab, Badi Kaliji Temple and Sandohan Devi Temple.

At Kali Bari, worshippers queued up since morning to take part in the special Sandhi Puja, marked by 'dhunuchi' dances and the offering of bhog-prasad. Meanwhile, at Chandrika Devi, the idol was resplendent in Banarasi sarees and floral embellishments, while devotees were served puri, sabzi, and lauki halwa.

The holy Mathura-Vrindavan belt too drew lakhs. At the Sri Rajrajeshwari Baglamukhi Siddh Peeth temple, priest Avadh Kishore Chaturvedi recalled the belief that Lord Krishna prayed to Maa Baglamukhi before his battle with Kansa.

"A new dress is offered to Maa on the eighth and ninth day," said priest Radha Ballabh. The Katyayani Devi temple in Vrindavan, considered a Shaktipeeth, hosted a community feast and '151 Kanya Poojan'.

In Kushinagar, the festival acquired a unique social dimension when Irfan, a youth from the Muslim community, installed a Durga idol in Padrauna's Ward 22 after his wife's vow for childbirth was fulfilled. BJP leader Omprakash Jaiswal joined the family in aarti, calling it a symbol of communal harmony.

At Saharanpur's Shakambhari temple, 7 lakh devotees gathered, while the Tripura Balasundari shrine recorded about 4 lakh visitors during the festival. Devipatan temple in Balrampur reported 6.5 lakh pilgrims, along with a 15-day fair blending rituals with local culture.

In Prayagraj, the Alop Shankari temple drew over 12 lakh devotees, with 2.5 lakh on each of the last three days, while the Kalyani Devi shrine received around 6 lakh devotees. Authorities said Rs 6 crore was spent on sheds, lighting and beautification.

Gorakhpur's Tarkulha temple saw about 5 lakh visitors overall, peaking at one lakh on Navami, while the Budhiya Mai temple in Kusmhi jungle registered a similar count.

The Agra region reported high turnout as well — 15 lakh devotees at Kaila Mata temple, 10 lakh at Sheetla Mata temple, 2 lakh each at Chamunda and Sati Mata temples and 1.5 lakh at Kali Mata temple. In Mathura's Nari Semri temple, 3 lakh devotees were drawn to its unique rituals of standing idols and worship with sticks.

In Jhansi, Panchkuinya, Kaimasan, Mahakali, and Lahar Devi temples associated with folk warriors Alha and Udal recorded over one lakh visitors each.

Jaunpur's Sheetla Chaukiya Dham was thronged by 70,000 daily, rising to one lakh during the last three days. Gazipur's Hathiyaram Math reported 40,000 devotees, while the Kamakhya temple attracted more than one lakh. In Naimisharanya, over 2 lakh devotees visited Lalita Devi temple, with an overwhelming rush on Navami.

Elsewhere, Maharajganj's Lehda temple drew 2 lakh, and about 2.5 lakh devotees were spread across 15 temples in Auraiya. In Hapur, the focus turned towards Kanya pujan. "Despite awareness campaigns, people struggled to find young girls for rituals, which shows the impact of female foeticide," local groups said.

The Mansa Devi temple on Bulandshahr road drew large gatherings for its 'Chhappan Bhog' and artificial ice cave, while thousands lined up for prasad distribution.