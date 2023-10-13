Advertisment
Navratri pandal modelled on Ayodhya Ram Temple to be set up in Thane city

13 Oct 2023

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A pandal modelled on Ram temple in Ayodhya will be set up at Bhavani Chowk in Maharashtra's Thane city for the upcoming Navratri festival.

The nine-day Navratri festival will begin on October 15 and culminate on October 23.

Speaking to reporters Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra chief minister's son Dr Srikant Shinde said the work of preparing different parts of the structure was underway at Pune, Karad, Shahapur, Bhandup, Jogeshwari etc.

At least 350 skilled and unskilled workers from Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata are involved in the construction, he said. PTI COR ARU

