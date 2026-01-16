Navsari civic body launches Rs 112 crore water, drainage project

Navsari (Gujarat), Jan 16 (PTI) The civic body of Gujarat's Navsari city has undertaken a water supply and drainage project costing Rs 112 crore to benefit more than 25,000 residents of the area, officials said on Friday.

As per the release, the Navsari Municipal Corporation, formed in January, 2025 has initiated a major infrastructure project to address long-standing civic issues in its newly added areas.

"Following the merger of the former Navsari-Vijalpore Municipality and Eru, Dharagiri, Dantej, and Hansapore villages, the corporation has approved the construction of a comprehensive water supply and drainage network at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore,” the release said.

Under this project, the Municipal Corporation will develop modern infrastructure in a phased manner, including new water supply and drainage pipelines, overhead tanks, underground sumps, drainage pumping stations, sewage treatment plants, and new water treatment plants, it stated.

Four villages integrated into the Navsari Municipal Corporation area will also have better roads, street lighting, new drainage networks, gardens, ponds, a vihar dham, a civic centre, and dustbin distribution to strengthen cleanliness efforts, the release said.

"In the new year, the Navsari Municipal Corporation is focusing on improving basic civic facilities, including drainage, roads, storm water systems, and water supply," civic chief Dev Chaudhary said. PTI KVM ARU