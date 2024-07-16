Navy announces latest edition of THINQ, theme for 2024 contest 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Tuesday announced the latest edition of its national level quiz competition, THINQ, with the theme for the contest this year being 'Viksit Bharat'.

The event provides a unique opportunity of nurturing intellectual growth and inspiring young minds while instilling a sense of pride and patriotism in our rich cultural heritage, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

"The resounding success of the first two editions, i.e., THINQ-22 and G20 THINQ (which saw participation of G20 countries last year), has encouraged Indian Navy to continue with the initiative," it said.

This year, the theme of THINQ2024 is 'Viksit Bharat' aligned with the government's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 by the 100th year of Independence.

This competition goes beyond the concept of just testing general awareness of students. It is a forum to ignite young minds and spread awareness among students on their role in nation-building and reaching greater heights, it said.

The contest is open to all students from class 9 to 12 across the country.

It will be conducted in hybrid mode and unfold in four stages ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of participants.

The first two stages will commence in online mode with three elimination rounds followed by a zonal selection round. Eight teams from semifinals will qualify for the grand finale.

The semifinals and the grand finale will be conducted at Southern Naval Command, it added.