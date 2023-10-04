Navy brings out dual-chip debit card for offline transaction by personnel in high seas

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday unveiled a unique dual-chip debit card that has been developed primarily to facilitate naval personnel at high seas carry out offline transactions if required.

Advertisment

The 'SBI NAVeCash Card' can be used in online mode (as a regular debit card) as well as in offline mode while at sea with no direct connectivity with banks, the defence ministry said.

Singh unveiled the card at the 'Swavlamban 2.0' seminar organised by the Indian Navy.

It is a one-of-its-kind dual-chip debit card developed by the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Indian Navy, the ministry said in a statement.

"The card has been developed and tested onboard various Indian naval ships and is now ready for launch pan-Navy," it said.

"The card is a positive step towards the Prime Minister's dream of Digital India with cashless financial transactions as it obviates the usage of cash onboard ships even in high seas," the statement said. PTI MPB KVK KVK