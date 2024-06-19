Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on the force's combat readiness in strategic waters and its focus on boosting overall capabilities.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) called on the prime minister to apprise him about the Indian Navy's various operational and administrative activities.

In a post on 'X', the Navy said Admiral Tripathi briefed the prime minister on various operational, administrative and infrastructural activities being progressed by the force.

It said Tripathi assured PM Modi of the Navy's commitment to remain "combat ready -- anytime, anywhere, anyhow" and safeguard national maritime interests while staying focussed on "AatmaNirbharta" (self-reliance) in capability building.

"#CNS also informed the PM about various initiatives towards nation building, as also the focus on #training & #welfare measures for all personnel, as well as the impetus towards #Triservice Synergy by enhancing #Integration across various domains," the Navy said.

In an address to senior naval officers posted at the naval headquarters in Delhi, Admiral Tripathi said the Indian Navy must remain combat-ready at all times to safeguard national maritime interests.

In the last few months, the Indian Navy assisted several cargo vessels after they came under attack in the strategic waters around the Red Sea.

The Houthi militants targeted merchant ships in the Red Sea apparently to build pressure on Israel to stop its military offensive in Gaza.

Admiral Tripathi took charge as the Navy chief on April 30 following the retirement of Admiral R Hari Kumar.