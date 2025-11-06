Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi commissions survey vessel INS Ikshak in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala), Nov 6 (PTI) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi commissioned INS Ikshak, the Indian Navy’s third indigenously designed and built Survey Vessel (large) here on Thursday.

Addressing the commissioning event, Tripathi said that INS Ikshak is the Indian Navy's tenth platform to be commissioned in 2025.

He called Iskhak another milestone for the Indian Navy and India’s shipbuilding enterprise.

According to him, the maritime domain is currently undergoing a profound transformation—driven by geopolitics, technology, and tactics.

"The seas are witnessing sharper competition for influence, resources, and connectivity. The rise of new technologies, contestations over critical minerals, and evolving patterns of maritime trade are redrawing the strategic map across the oceans," he said.

He quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse. India is well poised to play that role with strength and stability," and said that the Indian Navy embodies this vision.

"Today, Indian Navy’s growing operational capabilities, expanding reach and extensive cooperative initiatives with like-minded nations underscore India’s role as a first responder and preferred security partner in shaping a free, open, and inclusive global commons across the region," he said.

He said that the Indian Navy’s survey ships fulfill the mission of making the seas knowable, navigable, and safe to India and its maritime partners.

"To fulfil this role, Ikshak, like her predecessors Sandhayak and Nirdeshak, is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic systems, advanced ocean-mapping tools and a vast array of specialised equipment," he said.

He said that last year alone, the Indian Navy’s survey ships rendered hydrographic assistance to Mauritius and Vietnam.

"INS Sandhayak, the lead ship of this class, commissioned on 03 Feb 2024, has recently completed an important deployment to Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, showcasing the Indian Navy’s hydrographic and ship-building capabilities," he said.

He said that the Indian Navy has transitioned from a buyer’s navy to a builder’s navy.

"As a result, the ships being commissioned—be it the most advanced P17A frigates, Shallow Water ASW craft, or Survey Vessel Ikshak—carry nearly 80 per cent indigenous content, a testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in action," he added.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Southern Naval Command, and PR Hair, CMD Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), also spoke on the occasion.

Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, also took part.

INS Ikshak’s Commanding Officer, Captain Tribhuvan Singh, read out the Commissioning document.

Later, the Indian Naval Flag was hoisted onboard INS Ikshak to complete the commissioning procedure.

The defence spokesperson said that, built by GRSE, Kolkata, Ikshak is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic systems that can scan to a depth of 11,000 meters.

It also offers helicopter support, enabling operational versatility with a dual-role capability—serving both as a survey vessel and a platform for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations or as a hospital ship when required.

Ikshak is the first Survey Vessel (Large) designed with dedicated women’s accommodation, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to inclusivity and modernisation.

Ikshak, which is 110 meters long and has a displacement of 3,400 tonne, carries 231, including 20 officers and 211 sailors. It can attain a maximum speed of 18 knots.

The ship also has an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) that enable seabed scanning and wreck investigation.