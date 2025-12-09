Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Brazil

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday began a four-day visit to Brazil to consolidate the bilateral maritime security cooperation.

Admiral Tripathi will hold discussions with Brazilian Defence Minister Jose Mucio, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire and Commander of the Brazilian Navy Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen.

"These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies," the Indian Navy said.

It said the visit aims to consolidate the robust and growing maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the Brazilian Navy, which is an important pillar of the broader India-Brazil strategic partnership.

"The discussions will focus on shared maritime priorities, naval interoperability, capacity building and collaboration within multilateral frameworks, including the broader South-South collaboration," the Navy said in a statement.

It said Admiral Tripathi's visit reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Brazilian Navy in the areas of maritime security, professional exchanges and capacity building.

Admiral Tripathi's engagements in Brazil include his visits to Brazilian operational commands, naval bases and shipyards. PTI MPB RT