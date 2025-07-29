Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi embarks on visit to Japan

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has embarked on a four-day visit to Japan with a focus on enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation in line with the 'special strategic and global partnership' between the two countries.

Admiral Tripathi's visit from July 30 to August 2 is part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Japan, the Indian Navy said.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Defence Minister Nakatani Gen, Vice-Minister of Defence Masuda Kazuo and Admiral Saito Akira, the Chief of Staff of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

"Discussions are expected to encompass a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, with particular emphasis on maritime security, technological collaboration, and identifying new avenues to strengthen naval synergy and interoperability," the Navy said.

Admiral Tripathi will also visit JMSDF units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief of the Self Defence Fleet, at Funakoshi JMSDF base, it said.

The Navy Chief's engagements in Japan are "poised" to further deepen the bonds of friendship and defence cooperation, paving the way for enhanced mutual understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interest, the Navy said in a statement.

"The visit reaffirms the time-tested India-Japan friendship anchored in mutual respect, maritime trust, and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," it said. PTI MPB ZMN