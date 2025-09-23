Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi meets Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya in Colombo

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and broadly discussed ways to further deepen bilateral maritime security cooperation.

The Navy Chief's four-day visit to Sri Lanka from Monday comes amid concerns in New Delhi over China's persistent attempts to expand its strategic influence in the island nation.

Enhancing bilateral defence ties, with a particular focus on maritime cooperation was the focus, officials said on Admiral Tripathi's meeting with Amarasuriya.

The Chief of Naval Staff also held talks with several high-ranking officials in Colombo including Deputy Defence Minister Maj Gen KP Aruna Jayasekera, Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha and Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Admiral Tripathi also met Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal VB Edirisinghe and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lt Gen Lasantha Rodrigo.

"The discussions underscored the shared resolve of both nations to enhance defence cooperation and interoperability across the services," the Indian Navy said.

"Key focus areas included advancing naval collaboration, strengthening maritime security, and exploring avenues for joint training and operational synergy," it said.

"These engagements reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to strengthening military-to-military ties, promoting capacity building, and fostering greater coordination in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)," it said in a statement.

Admiral Tripathi paid tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo on Monday.

The solemn ceremony honoured the courage, valour, and supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who served with distinction during the IPKF operations, the Navy said.

It also reflected the deep historical bond and shared sacrifices that underpin the India-Sri Lanka relationship, it said.

Admiral Tripathi also addressed participants at the National Defence College in Colombo on Tuesday, highlighting the historical, cultural, and strategic linkages between India and Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking on evolving global maritime dynamics including shifting geopolitics, technological advancements, and grey-zone threats, he emphasised three core imperatives: credible capability, deeper cooperation, and technological transformation.

He cited successful joint operations in anti-piracy missions and narcotics interdictions as models of Indo-Sri Lankan naval synergy.

Encouraging future defence leaders to be agile, people-centric, and collaborative, the Chief of Naval Staff reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to a safe, secure, and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.

The Navy Chief also hosted a reception onboard Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Satpura at Colombo on Monday.

The event was graced by Harshana Nanayakkara, the Minister of Justice and National Integration of Sri Lanka.