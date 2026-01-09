Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi reviews combat readiness of Eastern Fleet

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi witnessed a series of advanced operational drills in a multi-threat environment as part of a comprehensive review of India's combat readiness in the Bay of Bengal and eastern Indian Ocean.

The Indian Navy has maintained an aggressive posture in strategic sea lanes following the Operation Sindoor and in view of the evolving security dynamics in the region.

Admiral Tripathi embarked on Eastern Fleet units at sea on Thursday to assess their operational preparedness.

Addressing the units of the Eastern Naval Command, he underscored the "pivotal role" of well-trained and motivated human capital -- the men and women in whites -- in the optimal deployment of modern weapons, sensors, and uncrewed systems within a fully networked operational environment, a Navy spokesperson said.

Admiral Tripathi also briefed on the readiness of the platforms and personnel, highlighting the Eastern Fleet's capability to operate across the full spectrum of maritime operations.

"The Chief of Naval Staff witnessed a series of advanced operational drills conducted in a multi-threat environment. These included complex fleet manoeuvres, weapon firings and flying operations," the official said.

Admiral Tripathi commended the units of the Eastern Naval Command for maintaining a high operational tempo.

He praised their focus on sustaining battle-ready platforms, precision in ordnance delivery, and ensuring mission effectiveness under demanding operational conditions, the spokesperson said.

Reaffirming the mandate of the Indian Navy, Admiral Tripathi said such levels of preparedness and professionalism remain central to safeguarding national maritime interests "anytime, anywhere, anyhow".

In the last few months, the Indian Navy has been focusing on expanding its strategic heft in the key maritime domain and maintained a robust presence in and around the Indian Ocean, a region witnessing increasing Chinese presence.