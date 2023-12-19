Navy chief attends maritime conclave in Bangkok

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar is attending a key maritime conclave in Bangkok that is aimed at delving into ways to boost cooperation among like-minded navies in the Indian Ocean region.

Admiral Kumar is leading a three-member delegation at the eighth Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) conclave of chiefs that is taking place from December 19 to 22.

The IONS was conceived by the Indian Navy in 2008 as a forum to enhance maritime co-operation among navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region.

It provides an open and inclusive platform for discussions on regionally relevant maritime issues that would lead to common understanding on the way ahead, said an official.

The inaugural edition of IONS was held in 2008 in New Delhi.

The eighth conclave is being attended by the chiefs of navies/ heads of maritime agencies of IONS countries.

Various bilateral interactions are also being conducted on the sidelines of the conclave to facilitate a greater degree of maritime cooperation and understanding between the IONS countries, the official said.

India would take over the chair of IONS for 2025-27, the official said.