Navy chief awards unit citation to INS Sharda for anti-piracy ops

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has awarded an 'On-the-spot Unit Citation' to INS Sharda for successful conduct of anti-piracy operations at sea, officials on Saturday said.

Advertisment

The ship was involved in the safe release of all 19 crew members (11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani) of Iranian fishing vessel "Omari" which was held hostage by pirates off the east coast of Somalia, the Indian Navy said in a statement issued by its spokesperson.

Admiral Kumar, during his visit to Southern Naval Command, Kochi, awarded the 'On-the-spot Unit Citation' to INS Sharda for successful conduct of anti-piracy operations, it said.

The ship was tasked to investigate the Iranian fishing vessel "Omari" that was likely hijacked by pirates, the Navy said.

Advertisment

"Based on surveillance inputs of naval RPA, the ship intercepted the vessel and maintained a covert trail throughout the night. During early morning hours of February 2, the ship's integral helo and subsequently Prahar team was launched," the statement said.

The ship's "aggressive posture" coerced the pirates to safely release the crew and boat. The swift and decisive actions of the ship resulted in the rescue of hijacked fishing vessel and its crew from Somali pirates, the statement said.

The relentless effort of the ship, mission deployed for anti-piracy operations saved precious lives at sea upholding the Indian Navy's resolve to enhancing the security and safety of seafarers in the Indian Ocean Region, it added.

The Navy chief interacted with team INS Sharda and commended them for "responding to piracy attack with alacrity leading to safe and successful conduct of operations at sea under challenging conditions".

During his address, he complimented the professional approach of its crew which resulted in recognition and acclaim of the Indian Navy as the preferred security partner in the region, it said. PTI KND AS AS